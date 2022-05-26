Karnataka College Students Protest Outside Campus Demanding Hijab Rule Implementation

Students of University College, Mangalore have claimed that the college has not implemented the Hijab rule. As per the Karnataka high court order, hijab has been banned from school and college campuses. According to a section of Hindu students in the Mangaluru college, students were allowed to attend classes wearing hijab, reported news agency ANI.

A section of students were sitting outside the Mangaluru college campus demanded that the hijab rule be implemented and Muslim students be not allowed to allowed to wear before entering classes. The students have said that the students wearing hijab must follow the high court’s order and remove them.

The hijab controversy had erupted in last year December when six Muslim students were barred from entering classes as they were wearing hijab. The Udupi Government Pre-university College, where the girls studied, were told that a policy was put in place which banned the students from wearing any piece of clothing to the college that was not part of the uniform.

Thereafter, protests began across the state and several pleas were file in the Karnataka high court. On February 16 this year, the state government issued a circular quoting the HC’s interim order that directed all schools and colleges under the minority welfare department not to allow hijabs, saffron stoles and scarves in classrooms.

In a recent move, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms compulsory in schools and colleges from the 2022-23 academic year. In case no uniform is prescribed by the College Development Committee or the management, students must wear a garment which will “maintain equality and unity, and which does not disturb public order,” it stated.

