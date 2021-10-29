Karnataka Colleges to Have 15 Minutes for Internal Assessment After Every Hour of Teaching

In a bid to improve the quality of education, the Karnataka government on Thursday decided to dedicate 15 minutes for internal assessment every hour at colleges across the state. The decision was taken by the Karnataka Higher Education Department. “Actions have been taken to upgrade the quality of higher education. One hour of regular class will be divided into 45 minutes of teaching and 15 minutes of internal assessment,” state’s Higher Education Minister, CN Ashwath Narayan said, as reported by ANI.

Narayan made the announcement while speaking at the inauguration of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 supplementary programs. The supplementary NEP programs are jointly drawn by Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University and Bellary Institute of Technology & Management in association with Bharatiya Shikshana Mandala.

The minister also informed that internal assessment marks for engineering courses have been increased to 50 marks for each subject, and the same will soon be applicable to other courses as well. He further said 2,000 teachers will be trained through physical mode, while 10,000 will receive training digitally every year.

During an interaction with faculty and students, the minister said the Karnataka government has signed an agreement with educational technology company Unacademy to provide free of cost training to students of the state in order to prepare them for national-level competitive exams.

Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University has also collaborated with NASSCOM’s IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council for undertaking skill development training in emerging technologies.

Meanwhile, colleges in Karnataka have resumed physical classes with Covid-19 restrictions for nearly three months now. The higher educational institutions were allowed to reopen from July 26 with SOPs in place. The state government said students coming to colleges must have taken at least one dose of the vaccine. Additionally, consent letters from parents are also necessary for students to attend classes.

