Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020 Result Released at comedk.org. Check Here for Direct Link

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has released the Under Graduate Entrance Test 2020 (UGET) result on their official website at comedk.org. While the first rank has been secured by Rakshith M from Bengaluru; Saurav Kumar has come second. Anupama Sinha has achieved the third position.

The state-level entrance exam, COMEDK UGET 2020 was held for admissions to various undergraduate engineering and architecture courses in state-affiliated colleges and institutes around Karnataka. All candidates who sat for COMEDK UGET 2020 examination can verify their result online from the official website.

The COMEDK UGET 2020 had issued the admit card or the Test Admission Ticket (TAT) from August 10 to August 18. The UGET exam 2020 for Engineering Courses was conducted on Wednesday, August 19.

All students had to appear for the UGET 2020 exam in two shifts. While the first took place from 9 am to 12 noon, the second shift was conducted between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

To directly download the COMEDK UGET 2020 result from the official website, click on the direct link here https://cdn.digialm.com/EForms/configuredHtml/1022/64091/login.html

This year, out of the top 100 rank holders for COMEDK UGET 2020 Result, 45 selected candidates were from Karnataka. The other 55 candidates belonged to other states in the country. Around 43,249 students sat for the examination in 2020, which holds 20,000 engineering seats across 190 colleges in Karnataka.

This year, while 1,219 of the top 5,000 rank holders obtained more than 70% marks in COMEDK, others have scored 56.7% and above. The Karnataka COMEDK UGET 2020 counselling will be held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.