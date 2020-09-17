Karnataka DCET, PGCET Exam 2020 Rescheduled. Check All Dates Here
According to the official notification, Karnataka PGCET is rescheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7.
Image for representation.
Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (Karnataka PGCET 2020) and the Diploma CET (Karnataka DCET 2020) has been rescheduled again by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The notification for it has been updated on the official website https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/ and kea.kar.nic.in.
According to the official notification, Karnataka PGCET is rescheduled to be conducted on October 13 and 14. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held on October 6 and 7.
Meanwhile, Karnataka DCET exam is also rescheduled for October 14, while earlier it was to be conducted on October 7. These exams have been rescheduled due to different university exams scheduled to be conducted on the same dates.
KEA has also extended the last date to fill the application form for both the exams till September 21 up to 5.30 pm, while the payment can be done on or before September 22.
The notification states that this is the last chance to fill the application form as there will be no further extension. Students can also check the official notification by clicking on the link provided below:
Notification link for DCET: http://164.100.133.71/keawebentry456/dcet20/DCET-2020%20revised%20time%20tableenglish.pdf
Notification Link for PGCET: http://kea.kar.nic.in/pgcet_2020/pgcet2020_revised_english.PD
The Karnataka PGCET exam will be of 100 marks and the time duration of the exam will be 2 hours. It will be conducted in two shifts: 10.30 am to 12.30 pm and 2.30 am to 4.30 pm. DCET will carry a weightage of 180 marks. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the official website for further updates.
Karnataka PGCET is a state-level entrance exam conducted to offer admission to MBA, MCA, ME, MTech and MArch programmes in various participating institutes. Candidates who have qualified the GATE do not need to appear for the exam.
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Tirupati Temple Received 50 Crore But Cannot Use it As Devotees Continue to Offer Demonetised Notes
- IPL 2020: Team Yuzvendra Chahal Beats Team Virat Kohli in RCB Training Game - Watch Video
- Here's Sourav Ganguly's Advice to Hrithik Roshan if He Wants to Play the Cricketer in Biopic
- IPL 2020: Here is How To Get A Free Disney+ Hotstar Subscription To Stream IPL Matches
- Three Arrested for Murder of Suresh Raina’s Relatives, Case Solved: Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh