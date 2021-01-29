Karnataka District Judge Prelims Result 2021 Released at karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court has declared the result for District Judge Prelims exam 2021 on its official website karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. The court has released the candidates' list who have qualified the prelims exam and are eligible to appear for District Judge Mains exam 2021. Karnataka District Judge Mains exam 2021 is scheduled to be conducted on March 13 and 14 in Bangalore. The prelims exam for District Judge was conducted on January 9 at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi. A total of 284 candidates have been shortlisted for the Mains exam.

How to check Karnataka District Judge prelims result 2021:

Step 1. Visit the official website of Karnataka High Court at http://karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in/

Step 2. On the homepage go to the notification tab and click on ‘Recruitment’

Step 3. A new page will open where you need to click on the link which reads, ‘Notification No. GOB(I) 8/2020 for Recruitment of Candidates to 30 Posts of District Judges’.

Step 4. The Karnataka District Judge prelims result will be opened upon clicking on the link for the same

Step 5. Search for your name and registration number in the qualified candidates’ list

Those whose names appear on the Karnataka District Judge prelims result list will have to apply for the Mains exam on or before February 15, 2021. Candidates will have to make a payment of Rs 1000 to apply for the mains exam. SC/ST candidates will only have to pay Rs 750 to appear for Karnataka District Judge main exam.

How to apply for Karnataka District Judge main exam 2021:

Candidates can pay the mains exam fee under the notification tab for the recruitment of 30 Posts of District Judges. The link for the same is also provided here

Online Recruitment (kar.nic.in)

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Mains Written examination comprises two papers- Civil Law and Criminal Law. Each paper will be of 3-hour duration and the maximum marks will be 150. It is mandatory for all the candidates to answer at least one of the papers in the English language.