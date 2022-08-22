Karnataka Govt, IIM Bangalore to Train 300 SC, ST Women Graduates in Entrepreneurship

The Department of Social Welfare and the Department of Scheduled Tribes Welfare, Government of Karnataka, in association with Indian Institute of Management Bangalore, launched a training programme to entrepreneurship skills to SC and ST women graduates. A total of 300 women graduates from these sections will be provided training at IIM Bangalore, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

An MoU to this effect was exchanged between the the state government and the institute. The programme, delivered under the umbrella of IIMB’s Executive Education Programmes, enables aspiring women entrepreneurs to take their idea and transform it into a business venture. The programme will be delivered in a blended and phased manner. It would combine instructor-led sessions and self-paced virtual learning by participants, said Professor Ganesh Prabhu, Programme Director said.

“Women are the most valuable human resources of the nation. Karnataka is a state that has been known to be the home of innumerable women achievers. Our government has unlimited faith in woman power. Every woman in the state should be economically empowered. Our aim is to encourage women from Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and vulnerable groups to participate in economic activity and growth. Accordingly, in the budget of 2022-23, we made provision for a programme that will help 300 women graduates from these sections to avail of entrepreneurship training at IIM Bangalore,” said CM Bommai.

“I encourage all the participants here to take advantage of this programme, build capacity and become successful entrepreneurs. You should not only become self-sufficient, but also inspire others to take up entrepreneurship. Become an employer of many. I wish you all good luck,” he added.

“When women start ventures, they not only become self-reliant, they also create employment opportunities for many. The success of ventures led by women has encouraged. women from all sections of society to set up their own ventures. This, I am sure, will create more jobs, address gender discrimination in the workplace, and promote entrepreneurship development and skill upgradation among women. This is an important project for our government. We aspire to give society successful women entrepreneurs by nurturing their confidence and equipping them with the skills and knowledge required to develop their business ideas,” said Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister of Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department of Karnataka.

