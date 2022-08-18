Karnataka Govt Makes National Anthem Mandatory in All Schools

The Karnataka government has made the national anthem mandatory at all schools and PU colleges in the state. The government on Wednesday passed an order asking all government, private and aided educational institutions in Karnataka to ensure students sing national anthem every morning. If educational institutions don’t have a ground for congregation then students can sing national anthem inside classrooms.

The state government has said that it has issued the directive under Section 133 (2) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983. The order further noted that singing the national anthem during morning congregations is being practised at all the schools expect for a few primary and high schools in Bengaluru.

The department had also received complaints on the same, reported a leading news daily. After visiting some private schools in Bengaluru, deputy directors of the department of public instruction found some schools were not singing the national anthem during the morning assembly.

Furthermore, “necessary actions” were ordered against three private schools in Bengaluru by school education and literacy minister BC Nagesh. The schools include St Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Bishop Cotton Boys’ High School, and Baldwin Girls’ High School.

According to the Section 7 (2) (g) (i) of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983, it is necessary to “abide by the Constitution and respect its ideals and institutions, the National Flag and the National Anthem”. “Officials submitted a report confirming that the schools weren’t making students sing the National Anthem daily,” Nagesh told the news daily. Notices have been issued to the schools.

