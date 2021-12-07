Karnataka Govt Partners with UK-based Firm to Skill Nurses, to Offer Foreign Job Opportunity too

The Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) partnered with International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to upskill the nurses in the state by training them on International English Language Testing System (IELTS) and Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE). Under the programme, ISDC will be placing successful candidates as registered nurses in the UK in association with National Health Services (NHS).

Curated by ISDC, the three-month programme is designed to equip nursing graduates with a greater understanding of the conduct and performance requirements for high-quality healthcare practice within India and the UK adult nursing context. The initiative is funded by KSDC.

The training is spread over 470 hours which includes 270 training hours of IELTS, 100 training hours of Computer-based Test (CBT) along with Nursing Midwifery Council (NMC) adult training, and 100 hours of OSCE training enabling nursing graduates and freshly recruited nurses to perform their job assignment in the hospital.

The nurses are prepared as per high order thinking skills like knowledge, comprehension, application, analysis, synthesis and evaluation of professional nursing practice.

Speaking on the initiative, Ashwin Gowda IRS, Managing Director - Karnataka Skill Development Corporation (KSDC) said, “Considering the demand for placement of nurses in the international markets, KSDC intends to upskill the nurses with a unique and complex clinical learning environment to explore cultural awareness, experience different healthcare settings and achieve clinical competencies.”

Tom M Joseph, Executive Director, Strategy and Development, ISDC, UK said, “Currently, the programme is available to candidates who are interested to pursue their nursing career in the UK market. It will be eventually extended to candidates who are keen to work in the domestic market as well. With 60 enrolments now, ISDC aims to reach out to one thousand nurses in Karnataka in the next 2-3 years through this project.” ISDC had signed a similar MoU with the Government of Tamil Nadu in 2019 during the UK visit of Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy.

