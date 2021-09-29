Karnataka Govt Ropes in Infosys to Train College Students

Soon, the IT giant Infosys will be offering training to college students across Karnataka. The state department of higher education will be signing three Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with Infosys to provide skill learning to college students. As part of the collaboration, over 3000 skill courses will be made available for college students. This is in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Karnataka has also become the first state to implement NEP.

Under the collaboration, students will have access to ‘Infosys Springboard’ under which over 3,000 courses related to different skill development will be available for college students. Campus Connect initiative by the tech giant will offer faculty training and professional guidance for students. It will also donate 15,000 debonded computers to colleges.

The technology-based life skill courses will also have gamification, live classes, industry certification, makers lab, and career guidance.

As part of the MoUs, there will be an introduction of gesture computing and biometrics for smart classrooms, virtual reality and augmented reality, linking learning data with performance outcomes to create healthy competition among students.

A ‘NEP community’ will be established under the MoUs to facilitate the exchange of best practices among institutions, added the minister. The colleges will be guided towards the implementation of the NEP framework and collaboration will be established between KDEM (Karnataka Digital Economy Mission) and Infosys to achieve talent acceleration.

