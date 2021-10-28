Karnataka Govt Ties up With ISDC to Conduct NEP Conclave 2021

The Karnataka Government’s Higher Education Council has tied up with UK-based International Skill Development Corporation (ISDC) to host the National Education Policy (NEP) Conclave 2021. It will be held to discuss the future of the NEPs and strategise provisions to enable internationalisation in the education and jobs sectors. The conclave will be hosted at Hotel Shangri-La, Bangalore on November 13.

Dr Ashwath Narayan CN, Minister of Higher Education and Skill Development, Karnataka government will be the chief guest at the conclave along with eminent dignitaries from academia including chancellors, vice-chancellors, registrars, and directors across universities, along with educationists and corporate India. The inaugural Karnataka NEP Conclave 2021 will bring together eminent stakeholders on a single platform.

“India is a young nation with a rich demographic dividend. In the past two decades, the country has catapulted to being one of the thriving knowledge economies, owing to its IT and consumer-led growth. The recently announced National Education Policy 2020 can lead an orbital shift with its focus on transforming the education sector through investments into various areas of skill development including project-based learning, experiential learning, service-learning, and vocational training. Karnataka being at the forefront of innovation and skill development continues to lead the nation into the next phase of building a robust knowledge economy. The NEP Conclave 2021 is a step towards achieving vibrant, equitable, and empowering education and skill development infrastructure in the state. We are proud to be a part of this initiative,” said Tom M Joseph - Executive Director, Strategy & Development, ISDC, UK.

ISDC provides British education and skills and is working in partnership with more than 200 universities and higher education providers by developing and upgrading the academic degrees for seeking external accreditations and qualifications along with the university degrees.

ISDC in association with JAIN University and World Design Council has already proposed a project of Bangalore Design District to the Government of Karnataka for the supply of future design talents.

