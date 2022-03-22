Karnataka Govt to Allow Ukraine-returned Medical Students to Study in 60 Local Colleges

The Karnataka state government will facilitate the continuation of education of about 700 medical students of Karnataka who have returned to the state from war-torn Ukraine in 60 medical colleges across the state. The decision was announced after a meeting between Health and Medical Education Minister Dr.K.Sudhakar and the students at Vidhana Soudha on Monday.

Clarifying that the students will not be officially absorbed into the colleges, Dr.Sudhakar said that this measure is aimed to ensure that their learning and practice is continued till we find a solution. No additional fee will be charged to the students, he said.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, he said that a high-level committee has been formed consisting of the Principal Secretary of Medical Education Department, Director of Medical Education, RGUHS VC, Registrar, Directors, and deans of some medical colleges. The committee will look into all aspects considering the academic future of the students and submit a report to the state government. Based on the report the state government will request NMC and Union Government to take necessary measures to protect the future of the students.

Advertisement

“We are all hopeful and praying that the war will come to an end soon. We have to see what developments will take place in the future in Ukraine and take appropriate decisions based on the situation. We will also need to consider the mindset of students and make the best possible decision within the existing legal and regulatory framework," he said.

“Today I have interacted with them, heard them, and shared their concerns not just as a minister but as their elder brother who is concerned about their future. First of all, we are all very happy and relieved that we could bring them to come back home safely. It was not an easy task to bring back citizens from war-ridden countries. Our Union and State governments have put a lot of effort to bring them back safely and everyone should stay strong," he added. Minister also said that the students are much relieved about their future after listening to the government’s decision today.

Based on the report of the committee, all necessary requests will be submitted to the Union government and the National Medical Council (NMC) will take a final decision, he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.