Karnataka Govt to Implement Formal Education in Arabic Schools, Seeks Report to Check Irregularities

Karnataka government is set to strictly implement formal education in Arabic schools. The education department want to assess if Arabic schools which are receiving funds from the government are teaching as per direction of the education board. Arabic schools that do not follow govt diktat may face action.

The ruling BJP in Karnataka has also sought a detailed report on violations by the Arabic schools operating across the state, the minister for education BC Nagesh said on Friday. The education department spends nearly Rs 25 cr annually on nearly 200 Arabic schools in Karnataka.

“Arabic schools operating in the state are not being run as per the rules. There is no proper learning of languages and science,” Nagesh said. Several academicians have raised their concerns in this regard. Hence, a detailed report has been sought from the commissioner of the education department, the minister stated.

The government has earlier planned to start a madrassa education board but that is yet to happen due to questions on whether education department has any power over madrassas.

Nagesh adds that there are very few madrasas that follow rules while many are violating the guidelines of the education department. There are 106 aided and 80 unaided Arabic schools operating in the state. About 27,000 children are admitted to Arabic schools every year. “We will get clarity once the study is done,” he said.

There is a huge difference in the statistics on how many are actually joining Arabic schools, Minister Nagesh said. Further, there is an allegation that many of these schools are not at all giving importance to teaching Kannada, English, math and science subjects. Students who are coming out of madrasas are unfortunately unable to compete with others academically, he added.

