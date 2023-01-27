Karnataka Govt Writes to National Law School on 25 Per Cent Domicile Reservation

Raising objections over the procedure followed to implement domicile reservation in National Law School of India University, Karnataka Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan has asserted that it is mandatory to provide 25 per cent to the students of Karnataka origin, other than those selected under All India quota.

In a letter written to the Vice Chancellor of the University on Wednesday, he said that it would ”violate” the law of natural justice, if the students selected under All India quota are considered under domicile reservation and pointed out that he had written a letter in this regard a few days back too.

”In similar institutions located in Visakhapatnam, Raipur, Kolkata and other places, domicile reservation of 25 per cent is being followed exempting the students selected under All India quota. The same should be observed here also as per the amendments introduced (to act) in 2020,” Narayan said.

Noting that in the academic year 2022-23, out of the total 180 seats available, 45 students should have been admitted under domicile reservation, he said, ”but it has come to light that 13 students who were selected under All India quota were also included within the domicile reservation classification. Hence, only 32 students were given admissions under domicile reservation. This resulted in 13 students of the state losing their opportunities.” For the academic year 2023-24, there are 240 seats available and out of these 60 students should be considered under domicile reservation, the Minister said. In case if this has not been ensured in the provisional selection list, it should be rectified immediately.

If it cannot be corrected this way, the University should prepare a revised selection list considering the super numary criteria, he suggested, adding that University should take into account the concerns raised by Kannada organisations and Advocate associations.

It should also not forget that the state government has also sanctioned funds to the tune of Rs 22 crores to the university this year, Narayan reminded.

