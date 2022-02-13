Karnataka Hijab Row: PU Colleges to Remain Closed Till February 16

Due to the ongoing hijab row, the Karnataka government on Saturday has extended holidays for all pre-university (PU) colleges. The colleges which have been closed since February 9 will remain shut till February 16 now. The state higher education minister C N Ashwathnarayan announced on Friday that all degree, post-graduate and technical colleges will remain shut till Wednesday.

The row began last month after hijab-wearing students at the Government Girls PU College in Udupi were banned from entering classes for wearing the headscarf. While the girls were later allowed on the campus, protests from other student groups wearing saffron scarfs began in the college and other parts of the state opposing hijab.

The Karnataka high court in an interim order has restrained students from wearing any religious attire in colleges. The court said it will hear the case next Monday and has meanwhile asked groups to not insist on wearing any religious clothes.

The court said the students have to wear the dress chosen by the college development committee or the appellate committee of the administrative board of the pre-university colleges, which come under the pre-university education department. “In the event of administrative committee not selecting a uniform, clothes which disturb equality, integrity, and public law and order should not be worn,” the order said.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that schools for up to class 10 will reopen in the state on Monday, February 14. The decision to reopen colleges will be taken by the state government later. The government had conducted a key meeting with Karnataka’s home minister, education minister, DGP, and other import law department officials following which the decision was made.

