Karnataka Implements NEP 2020 LIVE updates: From Multidisciplinary Courses to New Curriculum, Check key Initiatives

Karnataka NEP 2020 Launch LIVE Updates: The Karnataka government has become the first state to launch the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Several programmes including revising the curriculum for colleges to the flexibility of offering multiple programmes are among some of the key initiatives to be offered to students who would be taking admissions from the coming academic sessions.
The programmes are being launched by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan through a virtual press conference in Bengaluru who said Karnataka has become a role model for other states. He also highlighted challenges in implementing NEP and said, “I am confident looking into Karnataka’s intellectual capacity, it will come out as No1 state,”
Students enrolling in diploma programs will get to study abroad in a unique exchange program after the launch. New admissions guidelines will also be released today. A revised curriculum, along the lines of NEP 2020, will be introduced by the first week of October.
Karnataka has become the first laboratory for experiments of NEP: Pradhan
Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said that the state of Karnataka has become the first laboratory for experiments of National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Other states, said the minister, will take the example of Karnataka and evolve themselves too.
Top Indian colleges to have campuses abroad
Not just Indian students studying abroad, but also NEP suggests more enrolment of foreign students to study in India. From IITs to IIMs to the University of Delhi (DU) - top Indian universities will soon have foreign campuses. This is part of the Narendra Modi government’s plan of internationalizing Indian colleges. In the first section only selected institutes will be allowed to open offshore campuses. This will be shortlisted based on the category of institutes, academic history, batch size and courses. The government is expected to release detailed guidelines and a list of institutes which will be allowed to open an international campus in the coming weeks... read more
62 Students to Study in India & US simultaneously
As many as 62 students will be selected for the special collaboration foreign exchange programme. these students will study in India and in the USA simultaneously. Their education will be funded by the government of Karnataka. This is as per suggestions of NEP.
Sports to be integrated with academia
Not just education, the NEP 2020 also lays emphasis on sports education. Sports will soon be part of the curriculum of Indian schools. Not only will there be hiring for sports teachers with good remunerations, but also the students will be trained by professional athletes. Based on their merit, the government plans to pick kids out of school and help them train for internal athletics events such as the Olympics while still continuing the traditional education. These are among suggestions for the integration of sports with academics, under NEP 2020..read more
IIIT Sri City to launch new curriculum
Karnataka has taken the first step but the rest of the states and many colleges at their individual level are also considering implementing changes as recommended under NEP. on August 25, IIIT Sri City will launch an outcome-based curriculum as suggested by NEP.
NEP Allows 4-year Degree Courses
Under NEP students can study not only multiple streams but also allows them to take deeper dive into any subject of choice and have expertise in the field. This is offered under four-year undergraduate degrees including BA, BCom etc which are now three-year degrees. Students can further take one-year course to obtain a master's.
Multiple entry, exit options in NEP can be harmful, says a teacher
Multiple entry and exit options available under NEP 2020 can prove to be detrimental for students, claims a teacher. Citing the example of a Dalit student she said, "The current system does not give the student that choice and therefore the person pursuing the degree has no option but to complete the entire course. This may be a tedious activity but eventually ensures that the student gets a degree and has chances of having a bright future." Taking away this might mean students from underprivileged backgrounds will not be able to go beyond certification or diplomas...read more
Schools reopen in Karnataka
Karnataka high school and pre-university colleges have reopened physical classes from Monday, August 23. After a gap of nearly 18 months the schools are finally all set to open for the children. Schools have also been directed to set aside an hour daily for sports and teachers are told to record the health status of each student. Some schools have limited their physical classes to two days a week initially, other days classes will be held online
Diploma Students to be allowed to Study Abroad
Under the NEP being implemented, students who will take admission in diploma programmes will be eligible for certain parts of their course in a foreign country. This is being done to increase the employability of such programmes. Unique exchange programmes will be launched between Indian and international colleges.
Multidisciplinary admissions allowed
College students taking admission from this academic year onwards will have the freedom to study inter-disciplinary courses for their degree programmes after the launch. This implies a student can opt for subjects as diverse as biology and history if those are his or her interests.
Karnataka becomes the first state to implement NEP
Karnataka becomes the first state to implement National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. Multiple programmes from the flexibility of choosing subjects of choice, opting for varied courses across disciplines, and new admission policies, among few initiatives to be launched.
Karnataka NEP 2020 Launch LIVE Updates: Meanwhile, policy directives related to pre-primary and primary education will be introduced later. This includes adding mother tongue as a medium of education up to class five and changes in the way board exams are held. For this, proper infrastructure will be developed at a later stage.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here