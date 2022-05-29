Karnataka KCET 2022 Application Process Reopens at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority is once again reopening the application process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022. The KCET 2022 application process will open on May 29, 2022 today, and candidates will be able to apply until May 30, 2022. Once the process is started candidates can find the application form for the KCET 2022 will be available on the official website, kea.kar.nic.in.

Previously, KCET 2022 or Karnataka UGCET 2022 were open till May 19, however, the application date was now has been reopened. As per the official notification, “On the request of many students and parents, final chance is given to students who have not registered to appear for CET 2022. Those who did not register or apply online can register, pay the fees and apply online from May 29 to 30 before 8 pm to be eligible for admission to various professional courses for the year 2022.”

KCET 2022: How to apply?

Step 1. Go to the official website of KEA, kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the UG CET 2022

Step 3. Register and generate your login credentials.

Step 4. Login, fill the application form and pay the fee.

Step 5. Upload all the required documents

Step 6. Submit the application forms and take print out for future reference.

KCET 2022: Exam Pattern

The exam conducting body, KEA has released the KCET 2022 syllabus for the upcoming entrance examinations. As per the syllabus, there will be a total 180 questions that will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology (60 questions from each subject). The duration for the exam will be 240 minutes (80 minutes for each subject). While there is no negative marking for the exam, one correct answer will fetch one mark.

KCET is held for admission to first year undergraduate programmes including Engineering and Technology courses, Farm Science courses, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry courses, BPharma, Pharma D and Naturopathy and Yoga courses. Along with the KCET 2022 syllabus, KEA has also released the subjects in which students will have to appear in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test.

