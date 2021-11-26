Karnataka KCET First Round Allotment List Today, What’s Next

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is likely to release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2021 round 1 seat allotment on November 26. Those who participated in the KCET counselling will be able to check the first round seat allotment list 2021 by visiting the official website — kea.kar.nic.in.

KEA will release the seat allotment list for reserved category candidates for physically disabled, NCC and sports category first and then for general category candidates. After the first round seat allotment list is released, here’s what to do next.

Read | Top colleges, universities in India as per latest NIRF ranking

KCET 2021 First Round Seat Allotment List: What’s Next

Once the allotment list is out, candidates will first have to exercise their choices. Students will have time between November 27 and November 30 to fill the choice of colleges and courses they wish to opt for.

Next, they will need to make payment of the seat acceptance fee and download the provisional admission letter.

Read | KVPY Likely to be Conducted in Regional Languages from Next Year Onwards

The third step is reporting to the allotted college to confirm their admission. They will be required to submit a copy of important documents including Aadhaar card, class 10 certificate, class 12 certificate, qualifying examination scorecard and rank card, KCET 2021 provisional admission list and payment receipt. Failing to do so will lead to the cancellation of their admission.

The seat acceptance fee payment, downloading of admission letter and reporting to college is scheduled to be conducted between November 29 (from 11 AM) and December 1, up to 5:30 PM. The last day of reporting at college is December 3, up to 5:30 PM.

Read | NEET Qualified Can Seek Admission in IISc Soon, Institute to Offer Medical Courses

KCET 2021 seat allotment will be released on the basis of choices filled by the candidates, marks secured by them in the KCET exam as well as the availability of seats. In case of any query or any assistance, one can contact the concerned department at helpline number 08023564583 or via an email — keaauthority-ka@nic.in. Examinees are advised to keep a check on the official website of KEA for further updates.

A total of 1,93,447 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 1,83,231 are eligible for seeking admission into engineering and technology courses on the basis of merit. As many as 1,52,518 candidates for agriculture, 1,52,760 for veterinary, 1,55,910 for naturopathy and yoga and 1,86,638 for BPharma and Pharm-D courses have become eligible. Meanwhile, Common Entrance Test (CET) performance as the criteria for admission to Bachelor of Science (BSc) course has been dropped.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.