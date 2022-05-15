Karnataka SSLC Results 2022 on May 19: How to Check, Know Passing Marks

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results 2022 will be declared on May 19. The exams were held from March 28 to April 11, and the answer key was released on April 12. Students who appeared in the class 10 examinations will be able to check the results through the websites at sslc.karnataka.gov.in and karresults.nic.in.

Every year in March and April, the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducts the SSLC at the state level in three languages. A total of 8,73,846 students had registered this year for the SSLC exams from across 15,387 schools in the state. Out of the total, 4,52,732 are male, 4,21,110 are female and 4 transgender candidates. More than 20,000 students were absent on the first exam, which is the highest number in the last five sessions.

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Browse the KSEEB’s official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the SSLC 2022 result link.

Step 3: Enter the necessary information, like your application number and date of birth.

Step 4: Check your Karnataka SSLC score.

Step 5: Take a printout for future use.

After downloading the marksheet, students need to ensure there are no error. The results will have the name of the student, roll number, spellings, total marks, subject-wise total of theory and practical marks, grades associated, personal details including parents name, date of birth, etc. In case of any discrepancy, report to the authorities immediately.

Karnataka SSLC result 2022: Passing Marks

To pass the exam, students must score at least 40 out of 150 marks in theory exams and 30 out of 50 marks in practical exams. The passing grades for Karnataka SSLC exams are 35 percent on average.

This year’s pass percentage is likely to go down as compared to last year. In 2021, all students were promoted to next class barring one. In 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.79 per cent while in 2020, it was 71.80 per cent. This year too, it is expected to be over 70 per cent.

Students are recommended to visit the board’s official website on a regular basis in order to stay up to date. There is no need to panic if you experience any difficulties accessing the website when the results are released. It may take some time for the site to load owing to heavy traffic on the website.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.