Karnataka Minister Asks Industries to Accommodate Students to Build Future Talent Pool

The minister asked to make provision for accommodating students for internship, project work (Representative image)

The minister asked to make provision for accommodating students for internship, project work (Representative image)

Though a few industrial organisations are following this, many more need to incorporate the same, said the Higher Education and Skill Development, Minister, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan.

Karnataka Minister for Higher Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Dr C N Ashwath Narayan asked industries to make provision for accommodating students for internship, project work, hands-on experience, and training.

Participating in the 17th Edition of the India Innovation Summit organised by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) virtually with the theme tagline “Crafting our Future Innovation for the Next World,” he said though a few industrial organisations are following this, many more need to incorporate the same.

“The industry sector will also have to suffer if students are not made ready as per the requirements. To avoid this, the constructive linkage between academia and industry is essential,” the minister cautioned the industry leaders. Keeping in mind the interests of industries the government has been revising many policies including IT/BT Policy, Engineering R&D policy on a regular basis among many others, the Minister explained.

He also said that the three offices of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) started in the state in Bengaluru, Hubballi and Mysuru will facilitate the growth of digital industries in the state.

first published:September 15, 2021, 10:30 IST