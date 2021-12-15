Karnataka NEET Counseling 2021 Begins: Know to Secure Seat in the State Medical Colleges

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has started the online counselling process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2021 from Monday, December 13. Students can apply for the counselling process on KEA’s official portal, kea.kar.nic.in on or before December 17. The window to pay the application fee will be open till December 18 at 5:30 pm.

The registration is for admission to seats in Karnataka under the 85 per cent state quota. The counselling and seat allotment will be done as per Karnataka state’s reservation policy. The government share of AYUSH seats will not be allotted to non-Karnataka students.

Karnataka NEET Counseling 2021: Steps to register

Step 1: Log on to KEA’s official portal

Step 2: Go through the official notification and other instructions before beginning the registration.

Step 3: Register on KEA’s portal and generate login credentials by entering the required details.

Step 4: Fill in the application and upload the required document.

Step 5: Verify the details before submitting

As per the official notification, candidates who have already registered for UGCET 2021 and completed the verification process will have to enter their correct UGNEET 2021 roll numbers on the KEA portal between December 13 and 17 to be eligible to participate in the process. Such candidates won’t have to pay the application fee again.

The candidates who have been assigned ranked in UGCET 2021 and are not claiming any additional reservation don’t need to appear in the verification process but will have to download the verification slip from KEA’s portal. All other eligible candidates will have to participate in the verification process with all required documents, the notice added.

Any candidate who is eligible to claim reservation as per state government’s policy and belongs to a linguistic or religious minority, NRI ward or is eligible to claim seats under category 2 to category 8 in St- John’s Medical College, Bengaluru, will have to claim their reservation in the application form.

