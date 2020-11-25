Karnataka NEET First Seat Allotment Result Declared at kea.kar.nic.in

The KEA NEET UG 2020 First Round Seat Allotment Result 2020 has been declared by the Karnataka Examination Authority. The Karnataka NEET first round seat allotment result was publised on the official website at kea.kar.nic.in. Aspirants will be able to access the result by entering their registration details. In order to avoid any last minute hassle, candidates must keey their roll number and admit card handy at the time of checking their seat allotment status.

Along with the Round 1 Seat Allotment Result, KEA has also issued a revised schedule for NEET-UG counselling 2020. Once can select their choices from November 26 to November 27 till 8 pm. Candidates can report to the allotted medical / dental college as per their eligibility and verification slip till November 28. The original documents must be submitted in person at the KEA, Bengaluru, on or before November 28.

How to check Karnataka NEET UG first allotment result 2020 -

Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, right click on the option that reads ‘Karnataka NEET UG allotment result 2020’

Step 3: Once directed to the new page, enter the required credentials to check the result

Step 4: After login in, the Karnataka NEET UG first round allotment result 2020 will be displayed

Step 5: Now, save the result on your device and take a hard copy for future reference

This is the first official seat allotment list after the KEA announced Karnataka NEET UG mock allotment result on November 23. KEA conducts the online and offline counselling for the eligible NEET candidates for admissions to various medical colleges in Karnataka.

The Karnataka NEET counselling process started on November 7, 2020. There will be two rounds of NEET UG counselling, followed by a mop-up round if there are any seats left after the second round of counselling.