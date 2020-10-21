Karnataka PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 Answer Key Released at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 answer key | The Karnataka Post Graduation Common Entrance Test 2020 provisional answer key is released by Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/indexnew.

KEA has also released the DCET 2020 provisional answer keys. Students who have appeared in the Karnataka PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 on October 13-14 can check the answer key by clicking on the link provided for respective subjects. Candidates can match their answers with the PGCET 2020 answer key and calculate their probable scores.

How to Download Karnataka PGCET/ DCET Answer Key 2020

STEP 1: Visit the official website of KEA https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/pgcet20

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the admission tab

STEP 3: Click on the link PGCET 2020 or DCET 2020

STEP 4: a new page will open, click on the answer key link of the subject that you have applied for

Step 5: The KCET answer key will appear on the screen, download and match your answers.

Once the candidates match their answers with the answer key, they can raise objections or challenges in case of any objections to any of the answers in the KCET 2020 answer key. KEA will accept the objections between October 21 to 24.

PGCET And DCET Answer Key 2020: how to raise an objection

Step 1: Go to the admission tab available on the homepage of KCET, and click on the PGCET 2020/ DCET 2020

Step2: A new page will open, click on the Answer key Objection Portal link

Step 3: Click on the link which reads Applicant/non-applicant

Step 4: Enter the required log in details and submit

Step 5: Submit the objections with supporting documents.

Once the objections window will be closed on October 24, KEA will release the Karnataka PGCET 2020 and DCET 2020 final answer key after considering all the challenges and will prepare the result on the basis of it.