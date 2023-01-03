CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#DelhiAccident#Covid-19
Home » News » education-career » Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins, Check List of Documents Required
1-MIN READ

Karnataka PGCET 2022 Document Verification Begins, Check List of Documents Required

By: Education and Careers Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: January 03, 2023, 18:41 IST

Bangalore Rural, India

KEA has began the document verification process for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test. (Representative image)

KEA has began the document verification process for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test. (Representative image)

Candidates will be required to undergo document verification based on their rank until 13 January 2023.

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has began the document verification process for the Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET). Candidates who received a rank between 1 and 200 in the Karnataka PGCET must show up today for the PGCET document verification for the MBA, ME, MCA, M.Tech, and MArch programmes. Candidates will be required to undergo document verification based on their rank until 13 January 2023.

The document verification will take place at helpline centres in Bangalore, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Davangere. Candidates can view the list of helpline centres by going to the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: List of documents required

Here is the list of documents that candidates must carry for the verification process

Printout of online application form

Fees receipt

Admit card

Class 10 Marksheet & Certificate

Class 12 Marksheet & Certificate

Qualifying degree marksheet & certificates of all semesters

Degree or provisional degree certificate

Study certificate signed by Block Education Officer (only for Karnataka Students)

Minimum 3 years work experience certificate (if any)

Sponsorship certificate (if any)

GATE scorecard (if any)

Caste Certificate (if any)

Parent’s study certificate, parent’s hometown certificate (if any)

Candidates claiming Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservations must submit a certificate (if any)

At the Karnataka PGCET helpline centre, applicants must provide all required documentation in original, one set of photocopies that have been attested by a gazetted officer, and two passport-size photos.

Read all the Latest Education News here

About the Author
Education and Careers Desk
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses and information on college and school admissions, board and competitive exams, care...Read More
first published:January 03, 2023, 18:41 IST
last updated:January 03, 2023, 18:41 IST
Read More