Karnataka PGCET 2022 Final Document Verification to be Held on January 17

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline for document verification for its MBA, MCA, ME, and MTech applicants who took the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET 2022). The initial dates for document verification were January 3 to January 13, however, individuals who missed this window will now only be allowed to do so on January 17 at the KEA, Bengaluru office. Up to January 13, candidates had to show up for the document verification based on their rank.

The official notification issued by the Karnataka Examination Authority read, “PGCET 2022 MBA, MCA, ME, MTech candidates who have not attended the document verification due to various reasons, can attend the document verification on January 17, only at the KEA Bangalore office. Candidates have to attend the document verification in person with all necessary documents at 9.30 AM.”

At the time of document verification, candidates are expected to bring the necessary original documentation in hand, along with two passport-size photos and one set of photocopies that have been gazetted and verified by an official.

Karnataka PGCET 2022: Documents needed

Copy of Karnataka PGCET 2022 final application form. Two passport-size colour photographs. Karnataka PGCET 2022 hall ticket. GATE scorecard (for those who apply through GATE). Class 10 or equivalent examination mark sheet/certificate. Class 12 or equivalent examination mark sheet/certificate. Mark sheet and certificate of all the years/ semesters during a degree. Degree certificate or provisional degree certificate. Income certificate if availing fee waiver Category certification (if applicable) Work experience certificate (minimum 3 years, only if applicable) Parent’s study certificate or domicile certification. Hyderabad-Karnataka region reservation certification (If claiming)

Sponsorship certificate (if any).

The examination body stated that the PGCET 2022 document verification would take place in the following helpline centres: Bengaluru, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalburgi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Devangere.

Candidates who received multiple PGCET 2022 rankings were advised to come to the helpline centre on the specified day following their highest ranking in any discipline. They were not required to return for additional rankings in subsequent disciplines.

Prior to this, on December 1, 2022, KEA released the PGCET 2022 tentative answer key, and applicants had until December 10, 2022, to object to it. On December 29, the PGCET 2022 final results were made public following which the document verification schedule was issued.

