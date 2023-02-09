Karnataka PGCET 2022 Seat Allotment Round 2 Schedule Released at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has released the Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2022 counselling second and final round schedule. Candidates appearing for the Karnataka PGCET counselling 2022 can check the round 2 seat allotment schedule by visiting the official website at kea.kar.nic.in.

As per the latest update, candidates can exercise the option entry process on February 9 to 13 up to 11 am. According to the official KEA PGCET 2022 schedule, the round 2 seat allotment result 2022 will be declared on February 13 after 6 pm.

Candidates who get selected in the round 2 seat allotment result will have to pay the admission fees and download the admission orders online between February 14 and 17. It is to be noted that those who paid fees in the earlier rounds, will be adjusted in this round upon selection of a seat. Candidates can report at the allotted colleges against the Karnataka PGCET round 2 seat allotment result from February 14 to 17 before 5:30 pm.

Karnataka PGCET 2022 round 2 seat allotment: Eligibility criteria

Choice 2 candidates who hold a seat allotted in round 1 can participate in round 2 by adding fresh options displayed in the ‘Higher order Options’ above the allotted options can apply for this round. Choice 3 candidates who hold no seat can participate. All the options entered by the candidates (except the allotted option) will be displayed. Candidates can add the fresh option if they are interested. Students who have not been allotted any seat in round 1 can also add fresh options if required. Candidates who have verified themselves and got eligibility for round 2 must enter the options for the second round.

As per the KEA PGCET 2022 round 2 allotment schedule, the exercise of option entry by eligible candidates will be held between February 9 (11 am) to February 13 (11 am). The declaration of the second round seat allotment result will be on February 13 after 6.00 pm. The payment of fees and download of the admission order will be between February 14 to 16. The last day for reporting to the allotted colleges is between February 14 to 17, before 5:30 pm.

