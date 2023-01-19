Karnataka PGCET 2022 Web Options Entry Begins Today at kea.kar.nic.in

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) will start the web options entry for Karnataka Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (KPGCET) Round 1 today, January 19, 2023. Eligible candidates can complete the Karnataka PGCET option entry 2022 from the KEA official website- kea.kar.nic.in. The last date for the PGCET web option entry is January 23, till 11 am.

As per the official notification, “Candidates are advised not to start entering the options directly on the online option form on the internet without preparatory work at home on choice of options, as it leads to commission of mistakes/ wrong entries / wrong order of preferences. The candidate should note the name of the college, the course offered in a separate sheet of paper. The priority of options among the colleges selected should be noted down.”

“A Candidate can enter any number of options as he/she wishes to exercise on his/her own priority. Candidate shall enter the options for all the discipline at once. If the candidate is eligible for multiple disciplines i.e., both for MBA and MCA or MBA and M.E./ M.Tech or M.Tech and MCA, options can be exercised for all the discipline in the same entry form.” it added.

KEA PGCET 2022 web options entry: How to Complete

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. kea.kar.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on KPGCET 2022 web options link

Step 3: Enter required details and submit

Step 4: Now, choose preferred college and course

Step 5: Save choices and download confirmation page

Read | 70% Tech Professionals Opting for Upskilling Courses amid Layoff Scare: Survey

KEA will announce Karnataka PGCET 2022 seat allotment result round 1 on January 25. The provision to change option entry by eligible candidates is from 8 pm on January 23 to January 25 up to 11 am. After verifying the mock allotment results, candidates are free to change, reorder, delete and add to their choices of courses, and colleges as per their preference. Candidates can exercise their choices from 8 pm on January 25 to January 26 upto 11:59 pm. The KEA PGCET 2022 fees payment by choice 1 and choice 2 candidates can be done from January 27 to January 30, 2023.

Candidates should note that only choice-1 candidates need to report to the allotted colleges by January 31, 2023. Candidates need to download the admission order along with all the originals as per the verification slip and carry along for the reporting process.

Read all the Latest Education News here