Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020: Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Released

The KEA PGCET round one seat allotment result has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Wednesday. The round 1 result of KEA PGCET is now available on the official website - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in for the candidates who have earlier registered to take admission to postgraduate management, engineering and computer application programmes. Aspirants can visit the official website to download the result. Here’s the direct link to download PGCET round 1 seat allotment result. All those candidates who have been shortlisted for MBA, MCA and MTech programmes will be required to lock their choices and confirm admission by paying the requisite seat allotment fee. Candidates can make the payment on December 30 and 31. It is to be noted that only the qualified candidates will be able to participate in documents verification round. The seats will be allotted to the candidates based on the ranks obtained in PGCET exam, choices/preferences entered during the Karnataka PGCET counselling process and the availability of seats in affiliated institutions and programmes. Karnataka PGCET Round 1 Result 2020: How to download Step 1: Visit the official website of PGECET - cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea.Step 2: Click on the link that reads “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” under the Admissions section on the homepage.Step 3: Click on the result tab.Step 4: Enter your PGCET number.Step 4: Submit and download the PGCET round 1 result of KEA PGCET seat allotment. During the KEA PGCET seat allotment process, priority is given to GATE qualified candidates on all India basis without any reservation criteria. Once the GATE qualified candidates are shortlisted, based on the reservation criteria for Karnataka region in the order of merit, the remaining seats are offered to PGCET/GATE candidates. All those candidates who have been allotted a seat will be required to download their provisional seat allotment letter, and along with all the required documents, visit the allotted institute within specified date and time. In case a candidate fails to report at the college as per the schedule, his/her admission will be cancelled.