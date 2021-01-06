Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2020: Second, Final Seat Allotment Schedule Released

The schedule for PGCET second round and final counselling rounds 2020 has been released by the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Monday at its official website. All the candidates who have been shortlisted in the PGCET result will be given an opportunity to register for the PGCET counselling 2020 in an online mode at the official website- cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

“For admission to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses, the Second and Final Round Seat allotment for PGCET 2020 will be conducted for the available seats as per the schedule given below. In this round, candidates, are allowed to enter options afresh (Fresh Option Entry - Add/ Delete/ Modify/ Reorder),” reads the official notice.

The PGCET second round counselling result will be announced on January 9 after 6 pm.

According to the schedule released by the Board, the process of documents verification will be carried in Bangalore on January 7, 2021, from 11am to 1pm. Candidates must carry a set of original documents as the authorities won’t entertain e-documents or its photocopy.

All the eligible candidates will be able to add, modify, delete, reorder options (if needed) between January 7 and 9, 2021.

Candidates will not be able to make any changes after the announcement of seat allotment result in the second and final round. According to the official notice, the seat allotment is based on the choices entered and options entered by candidates during the counselling rounds.

Candidates will be required to pay the fees and report at the allotted college on or before the due date mentioned in the call letter.

In the meantime, the Karnataka PGCET mock allotment result was announced on December 28, 2020. Through Karnataka PGCET, candidates are offered admission in the first year of full-time/part-time MBA/MCA/ME/M.Tech/M.Arch programmes. Additionally, candidates who wish to enrol in the second year of the MCA programme can apply for lateral entry admission for the same.