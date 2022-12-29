Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 to be Released Today, How to Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) is set to declare the Karnataka PGCET Result 2022 today, December 29. Once out, the results will be available to the candidates online at KEA’s official website, kea.kar.nic.in. As per the official notification released earlier, the results will be released by the authority after 4 pm.

The KEA PGCET 2022 was conudcted on November 19 and 20 for admission into various postgraduate courses. After the declaration of the result of the exam, candidates, who qualified in the exam, will be required to appear for the document verification round for admission to MBA, MCA, ME, M.Tech, and M.Arch programs. Candidates appearing for the document verification round are asked to bring all original documents along with one self-attested copy. They are also supposed to carry all the mark sheets and certificates.

Karnataka PGCET Results 2022: Steps to Check

Step 1: Log on to the official website of KEA at kea.kar.nic.in.

Step 2: Select the relevant link of your course on the homepage

Step 3: You will be taken to a new login page.

Step 4: Enter the login credentials like the application number and password.

Step 5: Submit all the details. The result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Candidates can download the results and get a hard copy for future reference.

Before the counselling of Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022 starts, the list of all the participating institutes in Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022 will be displayed along with the seats’ details. The document verification will take place at the helpline centres in Bengaluru, Mysore, Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Shimoga, Mangalore, Bijapur, Dharwad, and Davanagere.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) conducts the PGCET for admission to various postgraduate programmes such as MBA, MCA, MTech, and MArch. A total of 178 institutes in Karnataka accept the score of Karnataka PGCET MBA 2022. The merit list will be made according to the marks obtained by the candidates in the exam.

Read all the Latest Education News here