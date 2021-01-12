Karnataka PGCET Round Two Allotment Result Released; How To Check

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced the PGCET second round allotment result on its official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea. The Karnataka PGCET counselling round 2 result can be accessed via PGCET Number. The seat allotment to the shortlisted PGCET students has been done by the examinations authority based on the ranks obtained and marks scored in the entrance test, options entered during the online counselling round two application, and seats in the PGCET participating institutions and courses.

KEA Postgraduate Common Entrance Test, commonly known as KEA PGCET, is conducted for admission to management, computer application and engineering courses, and lateral entry programmes to MCA courses offered by the various universities, private-aided and private-unaided institutions of Karnataka. The candidates shortlisted from PGCET and from the counselling rounds will be able to get admitted to MBA, MCA, ME/ MTech courses in the PGCET participating institutes. However, qualified candidates of GATE are exempted from taking the KEA PGCET. The students seeking admission to Mtech programmes can directly apply for the postgraduate admissions based on GATE scores.

How To Check KEA PGCET Round 2 Result

Step 1: Visit PGECET website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Step 2: Click on the designated tab “PGCET-2020 (MBA, MCA, MTech)” under Admissions

Step 3: On the next window, click on the link specified and insert PGCET numbers on the designated spaces

Step 4: Click and access the PGCET round second seat allotment result

KEA has also opened the PGCET option entry window for students seeking admission to the MBA, MCA and ME/Mtech courses and choose their colleges. To enter the PGCET options, aspirants must first log in at the KEA website and enter the PGCET numbers to save and submit the options. According to the KEA PGCET counselling dates, students can report at the allotted colleges by January 13, 2021, for PGCET seats.