Karnataka PUC 2 Exam to Begin from April 16 Despite Students Protest

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) has released the final date sheet of class 12 or PUC II board exams. Despite students demanding postponement amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the board has confirmed the exam dates will remain the same as notified earlier. The exam will be held from April 16 to May 5.

The board had released the exam date sheet earlier in January, however, it was tentative and stakeholders were asked to raise objections if any. Despite ongoing protests across Karnataka over wearing headscarves (hijabs) to educational institutes, the exam datesheets remain the same. The board exams will be held as per the schedule already mentioned. The exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, which also includes 15 minutes for reading the question paper. Check the detailed exam date sheet here:

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam Datesheet

April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18: Political Science, Statistics

April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, beauty and wellness

April 20: History, Physics

April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22: Logic, Business Studies

Apil 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25: Economic

April 26: Hindi

April 28: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science

April 29: Kannada

April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2: Geography, Biology

May 5: English

Unlike many board exams, which have divided the exams into two terms, the PUC II exams will be held on an annual basis. To pass Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams, students will have a score a minimum of 35 per cent marks in aggregate and in each subject. Those who clear the class 12 exams will still have to appear for the CET or common entrance test. During admissions, both CET and PUC marks are considered for creating the merit list.

Last year, Karnataka did not hold boards for last year. A special evaluation formula was created and students received their final results using that. A total of 1,95,650 students got distinction while 1.47 lakh got second division. Among the 5.9 lakh students who registered for Karnataka PUC 2nd exam, a total of 2,239 students got a 100 per cent score or obtained 600 out of 600 marks.

