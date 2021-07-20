Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where, How to get Score Card

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the results for the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam today. Nearly 6 lakh students including the regular students as well as repeater candidates or those who were scheduled to re-appear for the class 12 exams this year. However, none of these students appeared for exams as the boards were cancelled due to the pandemic.
Once declared, the results will be available at official websites including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. The result will be announced at 4 pm via a media briefing and the link to check results will go live at 4:30 pm. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet.
Results will be calculated based on special criteria, students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weigtage, as per the official criteria.
Karantaka PUC 2nd Result 2021 at DigiLocker
After the announcement of 2nd PUC Result 2021, students can get the mark sheet, pass, and migration certificates from their respective DigiLocker accounts. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative.
Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2021: Where & When to check score
The Karnataka Board students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC results on mobile phones via SMS and on the Suvidya portal or via result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in. Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar will declare the result at about 4 pm while the link will be activated at 4:30 pm.
Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Last year, a total of 5,56,267 students appeared for the exams, of which 3,84,947 had passed it and were eligible for college admissions. The pass percentage for Karnatak PUC 2nd year result 2020 was 69.20 per cent.
