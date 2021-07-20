Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where, How to get Score Card

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the results for the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam today. Nearly 6 lakh students including the regular students as well as repeater candidates or those who were scheduled to re-appear for the class 12 exams this year. However, none of these students appeared for exams as the boards were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Once declared, the results will be available at official websites including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. The result will be announced at 4 pm via a media briefing and the link to check results will go live at 4:30 pm. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet.

Results will be calculated based on special criteria, students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weigtage, as per the official criteria.