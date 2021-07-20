CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#WBBSE#Coronavirus#OlympicsQuiz#Bollywood
Home» News»education-career»Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where, How to get Score Card
yello-bulltLIVE NOW

auto-refresh

facebookTwitterwhatsapp

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where, How to get Score Card

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results to be available at karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com

News18.com | July 20, 2021, 13:26 IST
karnataka puc result, karnataka second puc results 2021, karnataka puc results, karnataka puc results 2021, 2nd puc result 2021 karnataka, karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in, result.bspucpa.com, education news, india result, 2nd puc result 2021 2nd puc result, 2nd puc karnataka result karnataka puc result 2021, KSEEB Class 12 result, karnataka puc result 2021, karnataka Class 12 result

Event Highlights

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Department of Pre-University Exams (PUE), Karnataka will declare the results for the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam today. Nearly 6 lakh students including the regular students as well as repeater candidates or those who were scheduled to re-appear for the class 12 exams this year. However, none of these students appeared for exams as the boards were cancelled due to the pandemic.

Once declared, the results will be available at official websites including karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com. The result will be announced at 4 pm via a media briefing and the link to check results will go live at 4:30 pm. The print-out of the online result will act as a provisional marksheet.

Results will be calculated based on special criteria, students will be marked based on their performance in class 10 and class 11 marks with each having 45 per cent weightage while the class 12 internals will have 10 per cent weigtage, as per the official criteria.

Read More
Jul 20, 2021 13:26 (IST)
 

Karnataka 2nd Pre-university Results 2021: How to Check Marks via SMS

Step 1: Go to message or SMS application on your mobile phone
Step 2: To get Karnataka 12th Results 2020, type KAR12<Registration Number> on a blank message
Step 3: Send the typed message to 56263

Jul 20, 2021 13:21 (IST)

Karantaka PUC 2nd Result 2021 at DigiLocker

After the announcement of 2nd PUC Result 2021, students can get the mark sheet, pass, and migration certificates from their respective DigiLocker accounts. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative.

Jul 20, 2021 13:20 (IST)

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2021: Where & When to check score

The Karnataka Board students can check Karnataka 2nd PUC results on mobile phones via SMS and on the Suvidya portal or via result.bspucpa.com, karresults.nic.in and kseeb.nic.in. Karnataka Education Minister, S Suresh Kumar will declare the result at about 4 pm while the link will be activated at 4:30 pm. 

Jul 20, 2021 13:18 (IST)

Karnataka PUC 2nd Result 2021

The Department of Pre-university Education will release the Karnataka 2nd PUC or Class 12 results today. The results are being declared without conducting exams based on special criteria for assessment.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know When, Where, How to get Score Card
Karnataka PUC Result 2021 LIVE updates: Check result at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Last year, a total of 5,56,267 students appeared for the exams, of which 3,84,947 had passed it and were eligible for college admissions. The pass percentage for Karnatak PUC 2nd year result 2020 was 69.20 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

More News