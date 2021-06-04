Karnataka PUC-II Exams Cancelled, MCQ only Papers for SSLC

The Karnataka government has decided to cancel the class 12 exams or second-year Pre-University College (PUC) exams, however, the state will go ahead with class 10 exams. The decision to hold class 10 exams has been adopted because these students did not appear for exams in 2020 (in class 9), said state Education Minister Suresh Kumar while addressing media.

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, the SSLC exam pattern will be changed. This time, students will have to appear for an MCQ-only exam - implying the question paper will have only multiple-choice type questions (MCQs). For SSLC students, exams will be held in the third week of July.

Over 8.75 lakh students will take Karnataka SSLC exams in over 6000 centers. The number of exam centers has almost doubled from last year. To ensure social distancing, now only one student will sit on each desk.

There will be only two exams, science, mathematics, and social studies will be clubbed as one paper while languages including English, Hindi, and Kannada will be one paper for SSLC students. For repeater students or those appearing for exams in private mode, written exams will be held when the situation is more conducive, Kumar informed.

Karnataka PUC-II students will be given grades instead of marks. The grades will be decided based on their past year’s performance. “We will grade students of class 12 based on the performance in last year’s first-year pre-university exam. All students had written the class 11 exam which was a district-level exam last year. If there are children who are unhappy with their grades, we will consider holding exams for them, " Suresh Kumar said.

Most of the states as well as both central boards — CBSE and CISCE — have canceled both the class 10 and 12 board exams.

