Karnataka PUC II Exams from April 16, Date Sheet Released

Department of Pre-University Education (PUE) will hold the PUC II board exams in April. The class 12 boards or PUC II exams will be held on an annual basis while many state and central boards are holding their exams twice a year into semester mode. Exams will start on April 16 and conclude on May 5.

The exams will be held from 10:15 am to 1:30 pm, wherein 15 minutes will be given to candidates to read the question paper.

To pass Karnataka PUC 2nd year exams, students need at least 35 per cent marks overall as well as in each subject. In subjects having practical and theory aspects, students need to pass in both. For admissions to colleges, students will have to appear for CET or common entrance exams. Usually, CET and PUC marks are both calculated for the merit list.

Karnataka PUC 2 Exam Datesheet

April 16: Mathematics, Education, Basic Maths

April 18: Political Science, Statistics

April 19: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, beauty and wellness

April 20: History, Physics

April 21: Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, Arabic, French

April 22: Logic, Business Studies

Apil 23: Carnatic Music, Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry

April 25: Economic

April 26: Hindi

April 28: Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home science

April 29: Kannada

April 30: Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science

May 2: Geography, Biology

May 5: English

Karnataka did not hold boards for last year. The majority of students have got distinction in their results this year. A total of 1,95,650 students got distinction while 1.47 lakh got second division. Among the 5.9 lakh students who registered for Karnataka PUC 2nd exam, a total of 2,239 students got a 100 per cent score or obtained 600 out of 600 marks. In 2019, 76.2 per cent passed in science, 66.39 per cent in commerce, and 41.27 per cent in arts.

Last year, without marks, Board formed special criteria to announce results. The class 12 students were given marks based on their class 10 score and class 11 final scores. Each will have a 45 per cent weightage. The remaining 10 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 internal assessment marks.

