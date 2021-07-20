Karnataka PUC II Result 2021 Date: Know When & Where to Check Marks

The Department of Pre-University Education (DPE), Karnataka will declare the result of PUC-II or class 12 results 2021 tomorrow- July 20. Students who had registered for the exam can download their scorecard from the official website, karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, kseeb.nic.in, karresults.nic.in and result.bspucpa.com from 4.30 pm onwards.

This year, the exams have been cancelled and results will be declared basis on special criteria. As per the criteria, for the class 12 students will get marks based on special criteria. For class 12, students will be assessed based on class 10 and class 11 score. The class 10 marks or SSLC marks and PUC-I marks will have 45 per cent weightage each while the class 12 or PUC-II internal score will have 10 per cent internal assessment.

To check their marks, students need to have the roll number of registration number ready. In case students have not collected their registration numbers from their respective schools, they can get the same from the official website by filling in details regarding their area, school etc.

To pass the Karnataka PUC 2nd year exam, students need to score at least 35 per cent marks. It is mandatory for students to pass in each subject as well as overall. Subject-wise clearing both theory and practical is mandatory. This means one needs to pass theory as well as practical separately.

Last year, 76.2 per cent students passed in science stream while for commerce the pass percentage was about 66.39 per cent, in the arts ite was recorded at 41.27 per cent.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here