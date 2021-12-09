Karnataka PUC Mid Term Exams Beginning Today, Important Instructions to Follow

The Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exams 2021 begin today, December 9. The exam is being conducted by the Department of Pre-University Education in two shifts — the morning session from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and the second one from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm. The history and physics exams will be conducted in the morning session today. The exams will conclude on December 23.

Karnataka PUC Mid Term Exams 2021: Important Instructions to Follow

The students must not forget to carry the admit card as without it they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. They have been advised to reach the examination centre as mentioned on the admit card. Students must also carry a photo ID proof such as Aadhar or voter card and other mandatory documents as mentioned on the admit card to appear for the exam.

Also read| Karnataka 2nd PUC Mid Term Exam 2022 from December 9, Check Revised Schedule Here

Candidates have also been advised to follow all COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing rules while in the exam centre. They must wear masks at all times and sanitize their hands.

The exams were previously scheduled to be held between November 29 and December 10 but were later postponed due to the change in the exam pattern. It was reported that the board has postponed the exam to facilitate the schools more time to implement the change in exam pattern and mode of examination.

The Karnataka Department of Pre-University Education had earlier said it will set up nodal centres at each taluk to carry out the distribution of question papers and answer scripts as well as the collection of the evaluated answer scripts along with marks sheet. Once the exam is conducted, the answer scripts will be distributed among the colleges across the state randomly.

Read| Teachers Debate Having Online Evaluation of CBSE Term 1 OMR Sheets for Error-Free Results

The department had also proposed several changes in the Karnataka 2nd PUC mid-term exam evaluation method including the answer sheets being evaluated at the district level. But it was rolled back later. Now, PU college principals will complete the evaluation and submit result reports to the department by December 31.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.