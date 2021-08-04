Karnataka School Reopening Delayed Due to Absence of Ministers, Covid-19

School and college goers in Karnataka might have to wait a bit longer before seeing their campuses again due to a rise in COVID-19 cases and the absence of council of ministers in the cabinet. Since the advent of the pandemic last year, schools and colleges have remain shut in the state. However, officials were pondering over reopening the institutions from the first week of August.

Seeing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases, the officials have now have delayed the reopening of the institutions. Most parents in Bengaluru are not ready to send their children to school.

According to a report by the Indian Express, the Director of Public Instruction handed over recommendations to the government regarding the same. The decisions were taken following a report by an expert panel comprising health officials, school management representatives, educationalists, pediatricians, and parent’s association representatives, which recommended opening school in August’s first week.

Ganesh Poojary, organizing secretary of the Karnataka State Parents Coordination Committee told Indian Express, “Rather than making a decision for the entire state at one go, the government should strategically decide to open the schools in areas with COVID caseload close to nil."

He further added that steps need to be taken to diminish the digital divide and develop a conducive environment that fosters confidence among parents and students.

Due to schools being shut, students are relying on the online mode for their education. Many experts claim that the ongoing phenomenon poses an imminent threat to the education paradigm and can have a cascading and disastrous effect on the students, especially the entry-level children who are yet to see the school for the first time in their entire life.

