Karnataka Schools to Reopen for Class 9 to 12 Where COVID-19 Positivity is Low

Karnataka to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12 (Representative image)

The Karnataka government has vaccination mandatory for all parents, teachers, and school staff for entry into the school premises.

The Karnataka government has decided to reopen physical classes for students of 9th to 12th standards. However, it will open in districts with less than 2 per cent Covid-19 positivity rate, said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, according to news agency ANI.

Besides, the government has vaccination mandatory for all parents, teachers, and school staff for entry into the school premises. Schools have been shut in the state since last year March and schools have resorted to online education to finish the syllabus.

This comes after the latest BBMP bulletin stated that at least 543 children in the age group of 0-18 have tested positive in Bengaluru between August 1 and 11. This has created a panic among parents and also brought back predictions of a possible third wave that might mostly affect children. As many as 88 children in the age group 0-9 years, and 305 children in the 10-19 year age group have tested positive.

Earlier, the state government had announced the reopening of schools and PUC colleges, that is, for classes 9 to 12 from August 23 on alternate days. While the decision to reopen classes 1 to 8 will be taken later following a review of the pandemic situation.

first published:August 14, 2021, 19:58 IST