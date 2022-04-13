Karnataka Schools will Have Bhagavad Gita in Moral Science Syllabus, Says Education Minister BC Nagesh

Karnataka’s Education Minister BC Nagesh has said that Bhagavad Gita, a Hindu scripture will be taught in schools across the state from the upcoming academic session. Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Nagesh announced the Gita will be introduced as part of the moral science syllabus in Karnataka schools.

“Moral education is the need of the hour and hence, stories from Ramayana and Mahabharata which help to inculcate moral qualities will be included in the syllabus,” Nagesh was quoted as saying by Deccan Herald.

Adding that former president APJ Abdul Kalam had talked about the positive impact of the religious textbook, Nagesh said that there was nothing wrong with people of different faiths listening to the Bhagavad Gita as it guides life. The minister said the essence of the Gita which will be taught in schools will soon be determined by the authorities.

Nagesh has been arguing for the cause of teaching the Gita in school since Gujarat state government introduced the same in its school syllabus for classes 6 to 8. The minister, last month, said the Bhagavad Gita was not only for Hindus but for all.

He said that the final decision to introduce Gita in schools will be taken only after consultation with experts. The Karnataka education minister said whatever is recommended by experts be it Bhagavad Gita, Mahabharata, Ramayana, or the teachings in the Bible and Quran will be taught in moral science in schools.

The demand to introduce Gita in the school syllabus had also received support from Union Minister Pralhad Joshi who recommended that every state in the country consider it. Recently, Joshi, a Lok Sabha MP from Dharwad in Karnataka, said that the Gita had many moral stories that could inspire the students as it taught morality ethics and responsibility toward the well-being of society. He added that all states should follow Gujarat and impart Bhagavad Gita in schools. The move to teach Gita in school was introduced by Gujarat as part of its attempt to include Indian culture and knowledge system in the school education from academic session 2022-23.

