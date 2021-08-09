Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021 Declared, 99.9% Pass

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) results were announced in Bengaluru on Monday, August 9. As many as 99.9 per cent of students cleared the exam this year. While the pass percentage among boys was 100 per cent, among girls it is 99.99 per cent. Over 8.7 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Results 2021 LIVE updates

While 1,28,931 students passed with A+ grade, 2,50,317 students passed with A grade, 2,87,684 students with B grade and 1,13,610 students with C grade. As many as 157 students scored 100 per cent of the total 625 marks. 289 students scored 623, and two students scored 622. A total of 449 students scored 621 and 28 students scored 620.

Last year, out of 8.40 lakh students, only 71.80 per cent passed the exam. Out of the total students passed, 77.74 per cent were girls and 66.41 per cent were boys. Only 6 students had scored full marks. In 2019, the pass percentage was recorded at 73.70 per cent.

The announcement was made by newly sworn-in education minister BC Nagesh. The exam was held for two days on July 19 and 22. On day one, exam for core subjects including mathematics, science, social science was held while on day two the languages exam were held. Both the exams were held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format.

The education department had increased the number of exam centres from 48,000 last year to 73,066 this year to ensure exams are held amid social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

Students can check their results from the official websites —sslc.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, and kseeb.kar.nic.in. Those students who could not take the exam are allowed to take supplementary exams and will be considered freshers.

