Karnataka SSLC 10th Result 2021: How to Check Marks Online, via SMS & Digilocker

Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) will release the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 results 2021 at its official website kseeb.kar.nic.in. Results will also be available at karresults.nic.in, karnataka.gov.in, and digilocker.gov.in.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Results 2021 LIVE updates

While all other state boards have promoted students on the basis of internal assessments, KSEEB conducted offline exams, hence there are concerns that the pass percentage would fall this year. Moreover, in 2019, the pass percentage was at 72.79 per cent but in 2020, it saw a slight dip of 71.80 per cent.

The Karnataka SSLC exams 2021 were conducted on July 19 and 23. As many as 8.76 lakh students had registered for the two-day SSLC exams out of which 99.60 per cent attendance was recorded in the exam. The questions were asked in the form of multiple-choice type questions and the students were given an Optical Mark Reading (OMR) sheet to mark their response. Here’s how one can check the Karnataka SSLC exam 2021 results

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021: How to check marks online

Step 1. Visit the official websites of KSEEB or Karnataka class 10 result karresults.nic.in or kseeb.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Search for the link of Karnataka SSLC result 2021 available on the homepage. Click on the link

Step 3: Enter your details like SSLC roll number/registration number, date of birth and other required details

Step 4: Karnataka SSLC result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and save a copy of the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021: How to check via SMS

Students can also check their results via SMS. To do so, type KSEEB10 (Roll Number) in the message box and send it to 56263. The Karnataka Class 10 result will be displayed on the mobile screen.

Karnataka SSLC Results 2021: How to check via Digilocker

Step 1: Go to digilocker.gov.in

Step 2: Click on sign up. Enter name, date of birth, mobile number, email id, Aadhar number

Step 3. Create a six-digit security pin. Submit

Step 4: Set a username and password

Step 5: Click on the Karnataka board under the ‘education’ tab

Step 6: Click on SSLC result

Step 7: Sign in using the Aadhar card

Step 8: The SSLC mark sheet will be displayed on the screen

Students can use the Karnataka SSLC result 2021 as a provisional mark sheet for immediate references. However, students can collect the original mark sheet from their respective schools a few days after the result declaration. Last year, the Karnataka SSLC results were announced on August 10.

