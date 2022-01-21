Karnataka SSLC 2022 Preparatory Exams From February 21, Tentative Datesheet Out

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) on Thursday has released the tentative schedule for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 preparatory exams. As per the new schedule, the examinations are scheduled to take place from February 21 to February 26. The students can get the full schedule on the official website for the board at sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

KSEEB had also released the dates for the SSLC final exams, which will take place from March 28 to April 11. Candidates can check the schedule on the official website official site of KSEEB-sslc.karanataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Timetable

February 21 – First Language

February 22 – Core Subject (Social Science)

February 23 – Second Language

February 24 – Core Subject (Mathematics)

February 25 – Third Language

February 26 – Core Subject (Science)

As per the released schedule, the class 10 exams will begin on March 28 and will end on April 11, 2022. The timing of the exam will be from 10:30 AM to 1:45 PM. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper carefully. Around 9 lakh students appear for Karnataka SSLC exams every year. The exams will be held amid Covid-19 precautions. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance will be mandatory. Last year the board exams were held in MCQ format.

According to the schedule, the examination for the

March 28: First language

March 29: Language 2

April 1: Economics/core subject

April 4: Mathematics/Sociology

April 6: Social Science

April 8: Third language

April 11: Science, Political Science, Karnatak/Hindustani music

Karnataka SSLC Result 2021 recorded the highest-ever percentage. None of the male students who took the exams has failed and attained a 100 per cent pass percentage. Among girls, the pass percentage is at 99.99 per cent. The exams were conducted on July 19 and 22 in MCQ format last year. A total of 157 students have obtained full marks or 625 out of 625 in 2020, in 2021 the six students attained the feat. It would be worth seeing if the state registers an increase in pass percentage for the third consecutive year.

