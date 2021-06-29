Karnataka SSLC Hall Ticket Today, How to Download Admit Card

The admit cards of the Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board exam students will release today, June 29 on its official portal. However, it can only be accessed by the respective schools only through the required login credentials. Students will have to collect their admit cards from their respective schools. They can contact their school administration regarding the availability of hall tickets.

Once the students get their Karnataka SSLC hall tickets, they must verify the details mentioned on the hall ticket. It is mandatory to carry the hard copy of the class 10 admit card to the designated exam venue. The SSLC exams will commence from July 19. In total, 8,76,581 students have registered to appear for the exams this year.

Karnataka SSLC admit card 2021: How schools can download the hall ticket?

Step 1: Visit the official website of KSEEB

Step 2: Next, click on the SSLC tab available on the homepage

Step 3: Now, enter the registered login id and password provided by the board

Step 4: On submitting the required login details, the admit cards for all the students of the respective schools will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the admit cards and take a printout of the same

The Karnataka class 10 exams are scheduled to be held for two days, that is, July 19 and 22. On the first day, exams will be conducted for core subjects like mathematics, science, social science while on the second day, the exam will be held for language papers.

This year the question will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) type. The exams will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. This year, the state education board has increased the number of exam centres to 73,066 from 48,000 last year, to maintain the social distancing norms and other Covid-19 protocols at the exam venue.

A maximum of twelve students is allowed per bench. The state health department had already issued a detailed SOP so that the Karnataka SSLC exams are held smoothly. Wearing face masks during the entire exam is mandatory for students. They will also have to undergo thermal screening before appearing for the exams.

