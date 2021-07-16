Karnataka SSLC Admit Cards Can't be Denied Due to Non-payment of Fees: Edu Minister

Karnataka SSLC or class 10 students can not be denied admit cards even if they have not paid the exam fees, said state Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Wednesday. The exams are scheduled to be held on July 19 and 22.

As per a circular by Department of Public Instruction (DPI) Commissioner, V Anbukumar, it said all admit cards for the SSLC exams have uploaded on the KSEEB portal on June 29. The heads of institutions can download them using the login code provided to each school.

If the students are not issued the hall tickets, they must raise concerns to the authorities. “Concerned officials have been instructed to provide hall tickets to all students who have registered for the exams. Students or parents can approach the Board in case of such grievances. Proper measures will be taken by the officers to provide them with the hall ticket needed to attend the exams,” Anbukumar said in the circular, reported The Indian Express.

The exam preparations for the Karnataka SSLC exams are completed, Kumar had told earlier. All exam supervisors have been instructed on the Covid-19 protocols and guidelines. Two days before the test, officers will be allowed to conduct a mock examination at the test centres. More than 6,000 exam centres have been allocated for a total of 8,76,581 registered students this year.

The exams will be held in the MCQ mode. On July 19, science, maths and social science will be held and on July 22, language exams will be held.

