Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2023 From April 4, Tentative Date Sheet Out

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board or KSEEB has announced the tentative timetable for the Karnataka SSLC 2023 examinations or class 10 final examination. The examination is scheduled to take place from April 4 to April 15, 2023. The test will be conducted in an offline mode.

Candidates can visit the official website, sslc.karnataka.gov.in, to view and download the Karnataka SSLC class 10 schedule. The exam sessions for the Karnataka class 10 examination will be conducted in two slots — one from 10.30 am to 1.45 pm and the other one from 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Karnataka SSLC Board Exam 2023 Tentative Schedule

April 1 – First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit

April 4 – Math

April 6 – Second Language: English, Kannada

April 10 – Science

April 12 – Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Persian, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu

April 15 – Social Science

Between October 29, and November 28, candidates may email any questions or complaints they may have regarding the tentative SSLC date sheet to dpikseeb@gmail.com. Candidates are recommended to regularly visit the official website at sslc.karnataka.gov.in for updates regarding SSLC 2023.

The SSLC examination in 2022 was administered by the Karnataka Board and began on June 27 and ended on July 4. Results for the KSEEB SSLC board exams were released on May 19, where 145 students in the state obtained 100 per cent marks, stated official figures. More than 8 lakh kids from more than 15,000 schools in Karnataka registered for the SSLC exams, according to data made public by the officials during the announcement of the Karnataka SSLC results.

More than 4 lakh of these were women. In the state of Karnataka, 3440 centres hosted the SSLC test. The overall pass rate according to the board was 81.3. Boys passed at an 86.34 per cent rate, while girls passed at 90.29 per cent. To pass the KSEEB SSLC exam, students must get a minimum of 35 per cent in aggregate and in each subject. Those who don’t pass the Karnataka Board 10th test in one or more subjects will need to take the compartment exam.

