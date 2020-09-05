Karnataka SSLC Class 10 Revaluation Result 2020 Released at kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has released the Karnataka Class 10th revaluation results 2020 today. The Karnataka SSLC Reevaluation Result 2020 was published by the board on its official website, kseeb.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can visit the official website to download the scanned copies of Karnataka Revaluation answer script. They will be asked to enter the challan numbers, registration number and name of the subjects.

Earlier, KSEEB had announced the SSLC/Class 10, results on August 10. This year only 71.8 per cent of total students have passed the examination while last year it was 73.7%. Meanwhile, six students have attained 100% by scoring 625/625.

Students who were not satisfied with their score had provided a link to apply for the revaluation of the marks and to see their answer-sheet. The link was made available till August 28.

Karnataka SSLC Revaluation Results - How to check result

All students who have sent their papers for revaluation are advised to follow the below-listed steps to check their score.

Step 1: Visit the official kseeb.karnataka.gov.in

Step 2: Enter the registration numbers as mentioned in the KSEEB admit card in the given space

Step 3: click on the ‘view your results’

Step 4: Result will be displayed, download and take a print out of it

This year, 8,43,203 students have appeared in the KSEEB SSLC exams. The exam was conducted at 2,879 centres across the state. However, 8,067 students could not take the exams due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Karnataka SSLC exam was scheduled to be conducted in March. However, the board could not conduct all the papers due to COVID-19 outbreak. The remaining papers were therefore conducted later in June.