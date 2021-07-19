Karnataka SSLC Exam 2021: Guidelines to Follow for Students

The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) class 10 exam begins today, July 19 from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm. The exam will be held over two days. About 8,76,581 lakh students have registered for the exams.

Karnataka SSLC exam pattern has changed this year, question pattern will be in MCQ format and students will be provided with OMR sheets with their names and registration number printed on them.

Besides, the OMR sheets will be of different colours to avoid confusion among students while appearing for exams. The mathematics and first language OMR sheets will be in pink colour, second language and science sheets in orange colour and third language and social science in green colour. Students will be given all three question papers and OMR sheets together to attempt any paper they want to at first.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will also be providing free bus rides to the SSLC students on both the exam days — July 19 and 22.

The state education minister had also asked the state education department to ensure that all students get their hall tickets on time irrespective of whether they have paid the fees or not.

The Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa also extended his best wishes to SSLC students and urged them “to relax and focus on exams" assuring that the government “has made all arrangements to ensure exams are held safely."

Before appearing at the exam centre, students must carry their admit card as without it students will not be allowed to sit for the exam. They must also wear a mask at all times, carry their own hand sanitizer, and maintain proper social distancing at the exam centres as instructed by the authorities.

