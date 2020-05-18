Karnataka SSLC Exam Dates 2020: KSEEB Releases Revised Schedule, Examinations to Begin from June 25

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) has announced the dates for conducting the pending papers for the Karnataka Secondary Level School Certificate (SSLC) Exam 2020 on Monday, May 18. According to the board, the Karnataka Board Exams will for SSLC are scheduled to begin from June 25. All the students can check the latest updates on the official website of the KSEEB at ksseb.kar.nic.in.

S Suresh Kumar, the primary and secondary education minister in Karnataka, revealed that the Karnataka SSLC examination will take place from June 25 to July 4. Meanwhile, the second PU English examination is scheduled to be held on June 18. It is to be noted that this was the only pending paper for Karnataka Board class 12 students.

The Karnataka Education Board previously postponed the SSLC board examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year, around 8.48 lakh students have registered for the examination.

The Karnataka SSLC examinations were scheduled to be conducted from March 27, which were later postponed owing to the lockdown. However, only one second PU examination was pending till the time of the announcement of the lockdown.

Keeping the current situation of coronavirus in mind, the Karnataka examination board is also planning to allow the students to appear for KSEEB SSLC Exam 2020 in the district where they are currently located. This is being done to avoid unnecessary travel to the designated examination centre in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak. A lot of students have gone back to their hometowns due to the current lockdown.

The KSEEB will make special arrangements for masks, sanitizers and thermal scanners to take care of the safety of the students as well as teachers. A new seating arrangement will also be made to make sure that the students follow social distancing.

