Karnataka SSLC Exams 2021 From July 19, Admit Cards to Release Tomorrow

The Karnataka government has deiced to go ahead with their Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or class 10 board exams. A total of 8,76,581 students are going to write SSLC exams this year. Exams will be held for two days only. On day one, an exam will be held for core subjects including mathematics, science, social science while on day two the languages exam will take place. Both the exams will be held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) based.

On July 19, the core subjects exam will take place from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm. The second exam will be held on July 22. Section 144 will be imposed in place within 200 meters radius of the exam center. The education department has increased the number of exam centres from 48,000 last year to 73,066 this year to ensure exams are held amid social distancing and COVID-19 protocol. There will be a maximum of twelve students per bench. The state health department has issued a detailed SOP for conducting exams.

In case a student is not in town during the time, s/he can write the exam in their nearest centers. Hall tickets will be issued to school heads tomorrow. They can be downloaded by schools and schools can get the same from there.

Further, a provision will be made to allow symptomatic students to write their exams in a separate room. Students who are covid positive can write exams from the regional covid care center, as per rules. Students who will not be able to take the exam will be considered as freshers and be allowed to take exam at a later stage.

The staff deployed on the exam duty will be vaccinated. The state government will vaccinate the staff within the coming week.

Primary and Secondary Education minister Suresh Kumar while addressing the media said, “We are conducting exams again under special circumstances..I have also discussed this with the health department and taken their suggestions. This time exam will be on two days." He added, “based on the SOP, I held meeting with DC, CEO, police chief, treasury officers of all districts via videoconference and discussed the cooperation required from them."

The decision came following a meeting between Kumar and deputy commissioners, chief education officers, district police chiefs, treasury officers of all districts via video conferencing.

“All staff on exam duty must be vaccinated in the next one week with at least one dose. They will be vaccinated on priority. The technical advisory committee has said that N95 mask not necessary for students. Surgical mask or good cloth mask is fine unless they are symptomatic," the minister said.

