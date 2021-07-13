Karnataka SSLC Exams from July 19, Examinees to Get Free Rides in Govt Buses

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will allow free rides for students taking the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam this year. The exam is scheduled to be held on two days — July 19 and July 22.

Students can show their admit cards/hall tickets and will be allowed to travel free between their residence and examination centers on the two days when exams will be held.

A total of 8,76,581 students are going to write SSLC exams this year. On day one (July 19), an exam will be held for core subjects including mathematics, science, social science while on day two (July 22) the languages exam will take place. Both the exams will be held in multiple-choice questions (MCQ) format.

On both days, the exams will be held from 10.30am to 1.30pm. Section 144 will be imposed in place within 200 meters radius of the exam center. The education department has increased the number of exam centres from 48,000 last year to 73,066 this year to ensure exams are held amid social distancing and COVID-19 protocol. There will be a maximum of twelve students per bench. The state health department has issued a detailed SOP for conducting exams.

Furthermore, a provision will be made to allow symptomatic students to write their exams in a separate room. Students who are covid positive can write exams from the regional covid care center, as per rules. Students who will not be able to take the exam will be considered freshers and be allowed to take the exam at a later stage.

In case a student is not in town during the time, s/he can write the exam in their nearest centers.

